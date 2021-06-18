Malta: PN calls for excellence in mental health

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a meeting between the PN and Richmond Foundation discussing the party’s proposals on mental wellbeing. PN Leader Bernard Grech said that Malta has to aim for excellence in mental health services. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/17/il-pn-jemen-li-l-isfidi-fis-sahha-mentali-jistghu-jinghelbu-jekk-ikunu-indirizzati-mill-gheruq-bernard-grech/

Another story says that the Public Inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia will terminate its duties within a month. The board heard tens of witnesses to establish whether the state could have acted to prevent the murder of the journalist. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/17/il-bord-ta-inkjesta-pubblika-dwar-il-qtil-ta-daphne-caruana-galizia-se-jikkonkludi-l-inkarigi-fil-15-ta-lulju/

The paper reports that the European Commission is warning the government over Malta’s failure to update laws related to waste management including waste facilities and waste material generated from packaging. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/17/il-kummissjoni-ewropea-twissi-lill-gvern-malti-dwar-l-immaniggjar-tal-iskart/

