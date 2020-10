Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party (PN) is calling for an Inquiry Board to be appointed to look into the Electrogas deal, Newsbook reports

The PN is proposing that due to the reasons above, an inquiry board is appointed in order to examine all processes in relation to the Electrogas project, to identify any abuses within these processes, to identify all persons involved and to provide recommendations.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1710

Like this: Like Loading...