Malta: PN calls for investment in Gozo Channel fleet

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is proposing two new vessels for Gozo Channel, one of which is to be used exclusively for cargo shipments. In a statement, the party said the recommendations are part of a wider plan for improved connectivity for Gozitans. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/08/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jinvesti-bis-serjeta-fil-potenzjal-ta-ghawdex-bzewg-vapuri-godda/

Another story reports on a stunt by members of the PN’s youth branch, TeamStart, who left a mock cheque of €200,000 at the door of the PL headquarters. The group said that the party in government has facilitated corruption. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/08/il-partit-laburista-hu-komplici-fxibka-ta-kriminalita-organizzata-team-start/

In-Nazzjon quotes veteran broadcaster Alfie Fabri warning against interference in the national broadcaster’s operations. In an interview with another newspaper, Fabri described an environment of apathy at PBS. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/08/inhoss-li-issa-fil-pbs-hemm-telqa-totali-u-herba-shiha-alfie-fabri/

