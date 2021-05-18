Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is calling for the resignation of Minister Carmelo Abela following investigations by the police. The party spokesperson for National Security Beppe Fenech Adami asked whether the Prime Minister knew of allegations linking the minister to crime.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party is committed to eliminating prejudice against the LGBTQI+ community. Grech expressed concern about discrimination based on sexual orientation on the International Day against Homophobia.

The paper reports that the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest takes place tonight with Malta’s representative Destiny performing in 16th place. Betting odds rank the singer’s number, Je Me Casse, among the top three songs in the festival.

