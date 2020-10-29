Malta: PN calls for sacking of MFSA chief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the Nationalist Party demanding the sacking of the head of the Finances Services Authority, Joseph Cuschieri, after it emerged that he had accepted a holiday paid for by Yorgen Fenech. The party said the news is a blow to the sector in Malta.

The paper commemorates the 40th anniversary since the death of former Prime Minister Ġorġ Borg Olivier. The paper says that the statesman was respected by all sides of the political spectrum.

