Malta: PN calls for sacking of prison top management

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is calling for the removal of the Corradino Correctional Facility senior management after another inmate committed suicide. Party spokesperson Peter Agius said that prison has been turned into a vindictive institution. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/18/il-bzonn-ta-riforma-fil-habs-hija-urgenti-aktar-minn-qatt-qabel-pn/

Another story follows the proceedings in court as the prosecution in the case against Yorgen Fenech is pushing for a life sentence for the Caruana Galizia assassination and an added minimum of 20 years for criminal association. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/18/yorgen-fenech-se-jghaddi-guri-akkuzat-bil-qtil-ta-daphne-caruana-galizia/

The paper carries an interview with teenager Kacey Wadge who left Malta to pursue a career in musicals. Having already performed in various theatres across Europe, Wadge has now enrolled in a prestigious UK university to further her studies in the field.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro