Malta: PN councillors voting for new Executive Committee members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that voting has begun to elect new members in the PN’s Executive Committee. Members of the party’s General Council will choose 18 persons from 25 nominations. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/16/tiftah-il-votazzjoni-ghall-membri-l-godda-tal-ezekuttiv-tal-pn/

Another report says that Transport Minister Ian Borg has blocked a teenage activist from his Instagram account. Julia Cappitta, crew leader of environmental NGO Earth Guardians, said she was disappointed by the minister’s behaviour. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/16/attivista-zaghzugha-tghid-li-ian-borg-prova-jaghlqilha-halqha/

The paper asks Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes whether further action should be taken against government MP Rosianne Cutajar. Galdes said that the embattled MP has shouldered all the responsibility by resigning from her junior minister role. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/16/mara-li-ghandha-certu-kapacita-roderick-galdes/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro