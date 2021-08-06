Malta: PN demands compensation for sustained power cuts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the PN calling for compensation for those affected by long periods of power cuts in the last few days. Energy spokesperson Ryan Callus criticised the government’s energy strategy. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/05/l-gvern-ghandu-jikkumpensa-lil-dawk-milquta-mill-qtugh-tad-dawl-pn/

The paper reports that PN Leader Bernard Grech has appointed Emma Portelli Bonnici to lead a consultation process about the recommendations of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. The team will meet stakeholders and draft proposals for action.

Another story says that the Nationalist Party is preparing proposals to support agricultural workers at risk of losing their arable lands. The party launched a consultation exercise with farmers and their associations. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/05/il-pn-se-jressaq-proposti-biex-jindirizza-l-problemi-tal-bdiewa/

