Malta: PN demands taxpayer money back from wind farm project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows a PN press conference calling on government to retrieve taxpayers’ money from the Enemalta investment in the Montenegro wind farm. MP Therese Comodini Cachia said that the Prime Minister must shoulder political responsibility.

Another story reports that Keith Schembri’s father, Alfio, has been granted bail by the courts against a personal guarantee of €50,000 and a deposit of €20,000. He gave up his identification documents and was ordered to sign the bail book daily.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...