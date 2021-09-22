Malta: PN discussing electoral district for former leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the PN is considering the best electoral districts for Adrian Delia to contest. Sources told the newspaper that the former party leader may contest the 7th District or one in the southern part of Malta.

The paper speaks to a Transport Malta spokesperson who expressed confidence that the number of public transport trips will register an increase in 2022. The official said that the pandemic caused a decrease in passengers after record years until 2019.

