Malta: PN hits out at government’s energy policy

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement slamming the government’s energy policy following a series of power cuts in various localities. Party spokesperson for Energy, Ryan Callus, said the government failed to invest in energy distribution. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/04/dlam-u-shana-il-politika-tal-energija-ta-gvern-laburista-pn/

Another story reports the appointment of Rudolph Marmara as the new PN Organisational Secretary. The role was vacated by Michael Piccinino who was elected secretary general of the party last week. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/04/rudolph-marmara-elett-bhala-s-segretarju-ezekuttiv-organizzattiv-il-gdid-tal-pn/

