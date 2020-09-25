Malta: PN kicks off party leadership election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the start of the PN leadership election process, with the opening of early voting today. Just under 21,500 paid-up members are eligible to choose between incumbent Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech.

Another story says that active Covid-19 cases have risen to 756, a total of 3,107 registered infections since the start of the outbreak. The paper says that the number of deaths place Malta in a worse situation than New Zealand and Cyprus.

