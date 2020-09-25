Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN kicks off party leadership election

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the start of the PN leadership election process, with the opening of early voting today. Just under 21,500 paid-up members are eligible to choose between incumbent Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech. 

Another story says that active Covid-19 cases have risen to 756, a total of 3,107 registered infections since the start of the outbreak. The paper says that the number of deaths place Malta in a worse situation than New Zealand and Cyprus.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: