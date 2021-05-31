Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party launched an online form for households to submit and verify the amounts on their water and electricity bills. In a statement, the party said that a PN government would pay back the difference. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/30/imnedija-s-sistema-online-ghalmin-insteraq-mill-gvern-laburista-mill-kontijiet-tad-dawl-u-l-ilma/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a Nationalist government would procure electricity from the cheapest source and use the savings to refund families for extra charges in their utility bills. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/30/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jara-li-pajjizna-jibda-juza-l-orhos-sors-ta-energija-bernard-grech/

