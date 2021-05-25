Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the government is in talks with the church and stakeholders in the entertainment industry to explore relaxation of Covid-19 measures related to mass events. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/24/ghal-detenzjoni-bdixxiplina-u-dinjita/

The paper follows the launch of proposals by the PN to relieve pressures on the Corradino Correctional Facility. MP Beppe Fenech Adami said that the 10-point plan will restore dignity to the detention services. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/24/mill-1-ta-lulju-l-maskra-mhux-obbligatorja-fuq-barra-ghal-min-hu-mlaqqam/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro