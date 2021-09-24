Malta: PN launches proposals for oncology care

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a series of proposals for oncology care announced by PN Leader Bernard Grech. The party wants to update the formulary to cover more and newer medicines in the treatment of cancer. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/23/il-pn-bi-proposti-biex-il-pazjenti-jinghataw-aktar-kura-bernard-grech/

The paper says that the education ministry has ordered peripatetic teachers teaching sciences, arts, physical education, and other subjects to take up a classroom instead from this scholastic year. The union of teachers is objecting to the decision. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/23/l-mut-ftilwima-industrijali-mal-gvern-dwar-l-ghalliema-peripatetic/

