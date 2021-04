Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that people want to take their country back from corrupt politicians. In a social media post on Freedom Day, Grech said everyone needs to work together to restore Malta’s name.

The paper says that the Degiorgio brothers have raised concerns about conflicts of interest by the Cabinet members in recommending their pardon request, claiming that they are ready to name former and current ministers.

