Malta: PN leader calls for national unity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for a radical change in politics to build unity in the country. Grech was addressing the national conference of the state of the nation hosted by the Office of the President. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/04/il-kap-tal-oppozizzjoni-bernard-grech-bappell-qawwi-favur-l-ghaqda-nazzjonali/

Another story follows a discussion on national television with Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that the government is looking at ways how the utility billing system can be improved. The paper says that households have lost some €50 million in extra charges in eight years. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/04/il-gvern-jibqa-minghajr-soluzzjoni-dwar-is-serq-fil-kontijiet/

