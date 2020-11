Reading Time: < 1 minute



Nationalist Party leader, Bernard Grech, said that the party does not consider the agricultural sector as a burden but another economic pillar which complements the remainder of our socio-economic model.

During a visit to farmers and herdsmen in Mġarr, Dr Grech stressed on ensuring the conservation of the Maltese product and the economy of people who cherish what is natural and enhance it with responsibility.

Source TVM

Updated 1755

