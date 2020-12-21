Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Malta

Malta: PN Leader calls for Rosianne Cutajar’s resignation

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that Junior Minister Rosianne Cutajar should step down after allegations of a financial transaction over the transfer of a property to businessman Yorgen Fenech.

A second story reports the death of three Covid-19 patients between Saturday and Sunday, raising the total number of casualties to 190. Two women aged 86 and 87 died at Mater Dei hospital while a 69-year-old-man died at Good Samaritan home.

