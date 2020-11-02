Malta: PN leader calls for widespread Covid-19 rapid testing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who criticised the government for its ‘indifference’ in the face of the pandemic. Grech insisted on rapid testing across all testing centres, not just at the airport.

The paper reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties rose to 64 following the death of two patients on Saturday. A 91-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were the latest victims from a total case count of 6,399 since March.

