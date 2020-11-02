Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: PN leader calls for widespread Covid-19 rapid testing

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who criticised the government for its ‘indifference’ in the face of the pandemic. Grech insisted on rapid testing across all testing centres, not just at the airport.

The paper reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties rose to 64 following the death of two patients on Saturday. A 91-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were the latest victims from a total case count of 6,399 since March.

