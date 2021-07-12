Malta: PN Leader calls on public to join national effort

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that everyone has a responsibility in rebuilding the country. Grech appealed to ‘the silent majority’ to join the party’s efforts in addressing the nation’s challenges. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/11/stedina-miftuha-ghal-dik-il-maggoranza-siekta-biex-tinghaqad-maghna-ghal-hidma-favur-in-nazzjon/

The paper publishes an interview with Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt who insisted that whoever looks for help in overcoming substance abuse and addictions should be able to find it. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/11/krucjali-li-min-jitlob-l-ghajnuna-biex-johrog-mill-vizzju-jsibha-immedjatament-caritas/

Another report covers a speech by PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who said that politics is not just for politicians and that it is a mission. The secretary general was addressing the party’s General Council. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/11/il-politika-mhijiex-ghalina-nfusna-imma-hija-missjoni-francis-zammit-dimech/

