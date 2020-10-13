Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN Leader meets KSU

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that students deserve the best quality of education from the primary to the tertiary level. Grech was meeting representatives from the University Students Council.

The paper says that the teachers’ union is appealing to the government to enforce safety protocols in schools. The union is giving an ultimatum until Thursday for ‘concrete’ measures to be implemented before it issues directives to educators.

Another story reports on the death of a 67-year-old from the coronavirus on Monday. The paper says that the recent wave of the virus is piling pressure on the health system, with over 500 cases registered in the last seven days.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12
%d bloggers like this: