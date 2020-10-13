Malta: PN Leader meets KSU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that students deserve the best quality of education from the primary to the tertiary level. Grech was meeting representatives from the University Students Council.

The paper says that the teachers’ union is appealing to the government to enforce safety protocols in schools. The union is giving an ultimatum until Thursday for ‘concrete’ measures to be implemented before it issues directives to educators.

Another story reports on the death of a 67-year-old from the coronavirus on Monday. The paper says that the recent wave of the virus is piling pressure on the health system, with over 500 cases registered in the last seven days.

