Malta: PN leader pushes to replace deputies

Malta Today says that PN Leader Bernard Grech is urging his two deputies David Agius and Robert Arrigo to step down in a bid to shake up the party’s image ahead of a general council due to convene in July. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110370/bernard_grech_wants_metsola_giglio_as_deputy_leaders_but_finds_little_room_for_manoeuvre

Another story says that the government is fearing grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force in an upcoming assembly this week. Experts advising the Maltese delegation argued that the country registered higher compliance ratings than other EU members.