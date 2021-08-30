Malta: PN Leader says country is ready for change

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the public is expressing a need for change and urged supporters to work together to achieve that goal. He was reacting to survey results reporting gains for the party. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/29/flimkien-se-nkunu-l-bidla-li-dan-il-pajjiz-tant-ghandu-bzonn-bernard-grech/

In-Nazzjon says that the Budget in October will be the last one before the general election and will be presented in the context of rising deficit rates. The shortfall is expected to grow over 10 per cent of GDP this year, registering one of the highest rates in the EU. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/29/flimkien-se-nkunu-l-bidla-li-dan-il-pajjiz-tant-ghandu-bzonn-bernard-grech/

In-Nazzjon says that Cabinet ministers are divided over the yacht marina in Marsascala green-lit by transport minister Ian Borg. Government MPs and PL candidates on the electoral District are objecting to the project. Read more:

