Malta: PN leader says mental health should be given same priority as physical health

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the health system should treat physical wellbeing and mental wellbeing equally. He pledged that a PN government would fight the stigma surrounding mental health issues and close down Mount Carmel hospital. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/13/il-pn-jinsisti-li-l-bniedem-ikun-fic-centru-tal-politika-bernard-grech/

Another story follows a speech by the Prime Minister on Sunday who defended the sale of citizenship under the Individual Investor Programme. Robert Abela said that the scheme engaged serious investors committed to Malta’s success. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/13/l-iskema-tal-passaporti-attirat-nies-serjissimi-u-li-jhobbu-lil-malta-abela/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro