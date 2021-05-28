Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who pledged to refund families for any extra charges in their utility bills. He said theparty wants to incentivise people to invest in alternative energy sources. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/27/il-partit-nazjonalista-ser-jrodd-lura-l-flus-li-gew-misruqa-minghand-il-poplu-bernard-grech/

The paper questions parliamentary secretary Roderick Galdes on a report by the Auditor General flagging overcharging by billing company ARMS for years. The junior minister said that the government has lowered electricity prices. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/27/is-serq-tal-kontijiet-ghall-ministri-qisu-xejn-mhu-xejn/

