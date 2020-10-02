Malta: PN leader to be announced on Saturday night

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 51 percent of those eligible PN members have cast their votes in the party leadership race which ends on Saturday. Counting will start right after the close of voting and the winner is expected to be announced between Saturday and Sunday.

The paper quotes lawyer Charles Mercieca, who is part of Yorgen Fenech’s defence team, who said that everyone is blaming the businessman for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia while the ‘real assassins’ are roaming free.

