Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN leader to be announced on Saturday night

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 51 percent of those eligible PN members have cast their votes in the party leadership race which ends on Saturday. Counting will start right after the close of voting and the winner is expected to be announced between Saturday and Sunday.

The paper quotes lawyer Charles Mercieca, who is part of Yorgen Fenech’s defence team, who said that everyone is blaming the businessman for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia while the ‘real assassins’ are roaming free.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11
%d bloggers like this: