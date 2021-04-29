Malta: PN Leader visits Lufthansa Technik

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows PN Leader Bernard Grech on a visit to Lufthansa Technik on Wednesday. He said the party is building a strategy for new economic sectors that create stable jobs and respect the environment. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/28/irridu-ekonomija-tan-nies-li-ma-tippregudikax-l-ambjent-u-li-ma-taghmilx-il-qliegh-taghha-mill-prekarjat-bernard-grech/

The paper says that Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that he disagrees with the government’s plan to procure energy from Electrogas for 18 years. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/28/brian-tonna-ma-jaqbilx-mal-kuntratt-tal-gvern-dwar-ix-xiri-tal-energija-ghal-18-il-sena/

Another story says that the National Audit Office could not establish a basis for the legal procedure used by St Vincent de Paul Residence to introduce ‘additional investment’ on a contract awarded to Maltese consortium. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/28/ksur-car-tad-doveri-tas-segretarji-parlamentari-fkuntratt-ta-e274-miljun-fsan-vincenz-de-paule/

