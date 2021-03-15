Malta: PN leader wants bigger role for health authorities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech on national television. Grech insisted on declaring a national health emergency to transfer power from politicians to the Superintendent of Public Health.

A second story says 268 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday while 287 patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 3,124. Just over 120,000 people have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

