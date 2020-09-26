Malta: PN leadership election begins

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that thousands of PN members cast their votes in the party leadership election as early voting opened on Friday evening. Nearly 21,500 paid-up members are eligible to choose between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

The paper reports that the number of Covid-19 victims has now risen to 30 after two elderly people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Another four patients are being kept in intensive care, two of whom remain in an unstable condition.

Another story quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who confirmed that children in kindergarten will sit in pairs when they return to school. A spokesperson for the ministry explained that the decision was based on expert advice.

