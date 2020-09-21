Malta: PN marks Independence Day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that independence from Britain gave Malta a new optimism about the future. The Nationalist Party is celebrating the 56th anniversary since independence.

The paper reports on the leak of thousands of secret documents uncovering the role of global banks in transactions from illegal activities worth some €2 trillion. The FinCEN files were published by Buzzfeed news and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

