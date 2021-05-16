Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that PN MP Toni Abela was cleared of corruption charges related to works on a party club in 2012. The Nationalist Party welcomed the notification by the police and said that attempts to attack Bezzina proved futile. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/15/il-pulizija-kkonkludiet-li-mhemm-ebda-kaz-xjitressaq-kontra-toni-bezzina/

Another story says that questions have been raised about the Film Commission’s role in persuading a Swedish production team to film part of a TV series at the Labour Party club in Sannat. The paper says that commission chairman Johann Grech has links to the PL.

