Malta: PN MP says energy consumption from interconnector reduced to a fifth of capacity

In-Nazzjon quotes PN spokesperson for Energy Ryan Callus who said that supply from the interconnector with Sicily fell by more than half since 2015. Last year, just over a fifth of Malta’s energy total consumption came from the interconnector. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/14/il-gvern-qed-juza-biss-terz-tal-interconnector/

The paper speaks with unnamed employees at the Public Broadcasting Services who said that the company is being given orders by Castille and omitting any criticism levelled against the government in its reporting. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/13/haddiema-fil-pbs-urtati-bl-indhil-sfaccat-minn-kastilja-u-bil-mod-malinn-kif-qed-isiru-l-affarijiet/

