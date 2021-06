Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party has accepted an invitation by the Government to again actively participate in the Lands Authority Board and nominated Economy, Financial Services and Industry Shadow Minister Kristy Debono as a member.

Nationalist MP Ryan Callus had resigned from the board in November 2019, claiming government interference in the regulator’s work. Just days earlier, Marthese Portelli had stepped down from the Planning Authority board.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745