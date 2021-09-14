Malta: PN pledges free cancer treatment in EU hospitals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that new a new government led by him would fund all cancer treatment given at EU hospitals outside of Malta. Grech said that patients and their families should not have to beg for money to receive treatment. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/13/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jhallas-kull-trattament-tal-kancer-li-jaghmlu-l-maltin-fl-ue/

The paper speaks to bakers who said that the rise in the price of bread will impact other bakery products too. The price of the Maltese ftira will go up by 10 cents while small buns will cost 5 cents more. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/12/issa-drajna-li-joghla-kollox-minbarra-l-pagi/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro