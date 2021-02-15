Malta: PN pledges lower night tariffs for EV charging

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is proposing to lower the night tariff for the charging of electric vehicles by 20 percent. Party leader Bernard Grech said a PN government would rethink the home battery scheme to encourage wider adoption.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party is turning a new page and delivering a message of hope for an alternative government. He said the party believes in the abilities of people, not their connections.

