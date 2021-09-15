Malta: PN pledges parliamentary scrutiny on ODZ applications

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech promising to introduce laws requiring a two-thirds majority in parliament before any development of ODZ land is approved. The party said that the environment needs long-term protection. Read nire/l https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/14/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jipprotegi-l-art-odz-biz-zewg-terzi-tal-parlament-bernard-grech/

The paper follows a PN press conference criticising Covid-19 rules forcing travellers arriving from listed countries to quarantine at a hotel even when they have a residence in Malta. The party called on health authorities to revise the measure. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/14/il-pn-huwa-determinat-li-jwassal-il-vuci-taghkom/

