In-Nazzjon says that the PN launched a process of formulating an electoral programme for young people. In a meeting with the party youth sections, leader Bernard Grech invited members to plan for better quality of life.

Another story quotes state witness Vince Muscat who said that the executioners of the plot on Caruana Galizia were instructed to wait until after the 2017 general election. The killers were paid €50,000 each.

