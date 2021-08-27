Malta: PN promises a flat rate for EV charging

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is pledging a flat rate of 10.5c per unit for the charging of electric vehicles. Party spokesperson for Energy Ryan Callus said that the government has a responsibility to enable the shift to electric mobility. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/26/l-orhos-rata-ghal-min-ikollu-karozza-elettrika-pn/

Another story follows a meeting between the PN spokesperson for climate change, Robert Cutajar, and the Malta representative to the International Summit of Climate Change, Xandru Cassar. The MP praised the young activist for his ambition and example. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/26/ser-jirrapprezenta-lil-pajjizna-waqt-summit-fuq-it-tibdil-fil-klima/

