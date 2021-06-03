Malta: PN promises to buy private Ħondoq ir-Rummien land if elected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to PN sources who pledged to buy the area around Ħondoq ir-Rummien and turn it into a public park, if elected to government. Residents and activists have recently raised concerns about development in the area. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-02/local-news/PN-says-it-will-buy-Hondoq-land-back-and-turn-it-into-a-national-park-if-elected-6736233999

Another story quotes Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat who said that the European Commission did not communicate with the government about the new citizenship by investment programme launched last year. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-02/local-news/EC-still-analysing-replies-sent-by-government-on-golden-visa-scheme-6736234000

