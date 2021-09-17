Malta: PN proposes changes to VAT exemption rules for businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that a Nationalist government would raise the VAT exemption ceiling to €60,000. Grech said that thousands of businesses are exceeding the current €30,000 limit marginally. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/16/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jgholli-l-limitu-tal-ezenzjoni-mill-vat-ghal-e60000/

A second story follows a PN press conference warning about impartiality in the news reporting of the national broadcaster. Deputy Leader David Agius said that PBS routinely features government representatives but ignores the opposition. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/16/ix-xandir-pubbliku-huwa-mahkum-mill-partit-laburista-u-minn-robert-abela/

