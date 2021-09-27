Malta: PN proposes combined leave for new parents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN proposal to extend parental leave to fathers, with a minimum period that coincides with that of the mother in the first weeks after birth. PN Leader Bernard Grech said the party will announce new policy ideas that support families. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/26/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-iwieghed-aktar-leave-lill-missirijiet-biex-igawdu-lit-tarbija-taghhom/

Another story quotes a statement by the union of teachers claiming that 150 classrooms remain without teachers. The union criticised the redeployment of educators ahead of the new scholastic year, describing it as the worst exercise in the last ten years. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/26/froga-tal-ministru-justyne-caruana-ezatt-qabel-il-bidu-tas-sena-skolastika/

