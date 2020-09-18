Malta: PN publishes due diligence reports on leadership candidates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party published the due diligence reports into the two contenders for the party leadership, incumbent Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech. The Administrative Council voted for the full publication of the documents.

Another story reports that a 28-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident in Nadur on Thursday afternoon. The victim, who was riding a motorbike, was involved in a collision with a double-decker coach.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...