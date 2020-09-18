Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: PN publishes due diligence reports on leadership candidates

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party published the due diligence reports into the two contenders for the party leadership, incumbent Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech. The Administrative Council voted for the full publication of the documents.

Another story reports that a 28-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident in Nadur on Thursday afternoon. The victim, who was riding a motorbike, was involved in a collision with a double-decker coach.

