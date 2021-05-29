Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN received strong response to its call for information from consumers who were overcharged for their utilities. The party is inviting people to register their cases in person today. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/28/in-negozji-zghar-u-medji-ghandu-jkollhom-sistema-ta-taxxa-iktar-gusta-sabiex-ikunu-jistghu-jinvestu-aktar-bernard-grech/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a Nationalist government would introduce a “fairer” tax regime for small companies. Grech was visiting the owners of a family business in Birżebbuġa. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/28/illum-l-inizjattiva-tal-pn-fid-dar-centrali-ghal-dawk-li-nsterqu-mill-kontijiet-tad-dawl-u-l-ilma/

