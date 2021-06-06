Malta: PN reiterates promise to make Gozo coastal area public

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument follows a press event addressed by PN spokesperson for the environment Robert Cutajar who promised that a Nationalist government would bay private land in Ħondoq ir-Rummien and give it back to the public. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/05/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghmel-differenza-fil-qasam-ambjentali-fpajjizna/

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech during the State of the Nation conference hosted by the Office of the President. Grech appealed for the political courage to make decisions that facilitate unity. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/04/il-kap-tal-oppozizzjoni-bernard-grech-bappell-qawwi-favur-l-ghaqda-nazzjonali/

