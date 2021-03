Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party, through its Spokesman for Justice Karol Aquilina, has requested Prime Minister Robert Abela to identify and dismiss a minister who was mentioned this morning in evidence given by Vince Muscat il-Koħħu, when it was alleged that the former assisted organised criminality to carry out a very serious crime.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

