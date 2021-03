Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a press conference addressed by PN spokesperson for good governance Therese Comodini Cachia who said that Malta’s reputation has been damaged by the impunity and state capture.

Another story says that PN Leader Bernard Grech discussed the weekend’s event during a summit of the European People’s Party. He said that the party is committed to restoring Malta’s good name.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...