Malta

Malta: PN says safety measures in place for leadership election

In-Nazzjon says the PN electoral commission is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of voters in the leadership election on 3 October. Polling stations will be fumigated, and members will be asked to bring their own pens.

The paper reports that the garnishee order issued by the courts on Monday freezes the assets of more than 40 people related to Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini, including the former chief of staff’s family and parents.

Another story quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that the actions against Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini are the first steps to bring to justice those involved in corruption related to the sales of passports. 

