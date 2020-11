Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party set up a Covid Action Team to advise on the health and economic issues arising from the pandemic. Grech said that the country cannot risk people’s health.

The paper reports on three deaths caused by Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday. A 91-year-old woman and two men both aged over 70 years became the latest victims of the pandemic which has now claimed 78 lives.

