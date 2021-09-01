Malta: PN sets up green policy working group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reposts that the PN established a new working group to focus on environmental policy. Headed by electoral candidate Janice Chetcuti, the group will seek the input of different stakeholders in this sector. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/31/pn-greens-jitwaqqaf-working-group-gdid-dwar-l-ambjent/

Another story says there is an escalating rivalry between PL candidate Rebecca Buttigieg and Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche, and the mayor has had a public quarrel with the candidate’s canvasser.

